Rohit Sharma Brings Out His True 'Mumbaiya' Self in ICC WC 2023 Poster and Fans Love it

The ICC (International Cricket Council) recently unveiled ‘One Month to Go’ poster heralding the upcoming ODI Men’s World Cup 2023, set to commence on October 5. Shared on their official ‘X’ account, the poster featured a unique depiction of all ten team captains atop Mumbai’s iconic double-decker bus, rendered in a surprising shade of purple instead of the usual red. In this animated representation, the captains waved from the bus against the backdrop of Mumbai’s landmarks, including the renowned CSMT railway station and a glimpse of the Kaali Peeli shared taxi.

From Ben Stokes and Pat Cummins to Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam, the poster showcased all the captains, with the ICC’s logo proudly proclaiming the World Cup 2023 on the bus. While internet users marvelled at the artwork, it was Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s bizarre gesture that stole the limelight, showing him as a classic ‘Mumbaikar’ - a persona he often exhibits during matches, press conferences, and more. Desi fans were quick to notice Rohit Sharma’s funny portrayal in the ICC poster and began sharing their reactions.

One user hilariously remarked, “Every Captain waving: ‘So happy to be here’ …Rohit Sharma to traffic: ‘Ae Chal Na, Dekh Kya ra hai?'" Another chimed in, “Rohit Sharma showing class." A third user playfully quipped, “Rohit Sharma vada pav kyun mang raha hai?"

Take a Look:

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time sharp-eyed users have observed interesting details in the World Cup 2023 poster. In a previous version released last month, the ICC presented a digital rendition that left fans disappointed. Instead of awe-inspiring photographs of the captains, fans were greeted with a digitally edited composition that, in their opinion, fell short of expectations.

As the countdown to the World Cup continues, it is set to begin with reigning champions England facing off against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. India will clash with Australia on October 8 in what promises to be an exhilarating tournament.