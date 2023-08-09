'I'd Hire Him For Full Day': Twitter Is Amazed By Uber Driver's In-Cab Video Game

Every Uber ride offers a different experience. There’s a wide spectrum, from drivers who prefer a quiet ride to those who enjoy chatting. Occasionally, passengers might come across vehicles that aren’t in the best shape aesthetically. However, one passenger had a completely unique experience during his recent Uber ride.

An Uber driver named Wallace has made headlines after videos showcasing his unique car setup surfaced online. The clip shows a game on the screen attached inside the Uber driver’s car. In a video posted on Twitter, the passenger can be seen sitting and comfortably playing games on Wallace’s notepad. “If my Uber had this I don’t think I’d ever get out," the caption reads. The game is designed to help Wallace become the best Uber driver.

The video game presents a series of questions, all revolving around the Uber driver, Wallace. Beginning with the first question, it inquires about the total number of times Wallace has completed Uber drives, offering four answer choices. The second puzzle engages the passenger to assist Wallace in reuniting with his family. Lastly, the third game prompts the customer to mend Wallace’s injured leg. Towards the end of the video, Wallace asks, “Everyone having a good day back there?" He ends up saying that he really enjoys driving his car. It’s like a fun adventure inside his Uber.

Watch the video of the man playing the games inside Uber here:

If my Uber had this I don't think I'd ever get out 🤣💀 pic.twitter.com/H7honIjw7s— 0xEnjooyer (@0xEnjooyer) August 7, 2023

Posted just a day back, the video has amassed over 1.7 million views. This video has attracted internet users, eliciting a range of positive comments.

A Twitter user expressed, “I’m impressed haha. The cars have gotten a lot better these last few years, almost all of them in the UK are electric too."

Another humorously added, “The standing up to bend over and say no with the broken leg is taking me out."

“He loves driving his car. A simple man. I respect that," wrote a user.

One of the users said, “I’d hire this dude as my driver all day, even if I had nowhere to go."

Would you consider taking a ride in an Uber like this?