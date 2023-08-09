Idli Vada is Here to Replace Aloo Vada But Desi Foodies Choose 'Health First'

Idlis have long held the esteemed status of being a quintessential, health-conscious breakfast choice for countless Indians, celebrated for their delicate yet substantial composition. Nevertheless, the recent fad of culinary experimentation, often yielding bewildering and unappetising results, has managed to infiltrate even this beloved South Indian morning repast. In a curious turn of events, a video depicting the bizarre preparation of Idlis in the style of Aloo Vadas has gone viral, inducing a sense of repulsion among those with a Desi palate who just can’t see this breakfast getting a greasy twist!

Also Read: Street Vendor Takes Vada Pav To A Whole New Level With Cheese Chakli Twist

The video, shared by Twitter user Mohammed Futurewala, displays a street vendor’s unique approach. The process involves placing potato filling, similar to Aloo Vadas, between two Idlis. This concoction is then dipped in a gram flour batter and deep-fried to create an unexpected hybrid: the Idli Vada. The dish is served with the usual sides of Sambhar and Coconut chutney. However, this fusion experiment didn’t sit well with Desi food enthusiasts.

Watch the Viral Video:

Idli that isn’t IdliBadalte Bharat ki badli hui Idli… pic.twitter.com/3wMeKMzZc9 — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) August 8, 2023

Critics were vocal, expressing their concern about turning a nutritious dish into an indulgent, less healthy option. “Creating unhealthy food from healthy one!” quipped one commentator, while another remarked, “We are obsessed with frying everything lol.”A third observer, adopting a more facetious tone, asked, “Did Vada commit suicide?”

Idli Vada to replace aloo vada in vada pav— Rishita (@hermixgallery) August 8, 2023

We are obsessed with frying everything lol— Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) August 8, 2023

We are obsessed with frying everything lol— Shaheena Attarwala شاہینہ (@RuthlessUx) August 8, 2023

While there have been other daring culinary combinations, like the fusion of Misal and Idli, giving birth to the Misal-Idli duo, which marries the flavors of Maharashtra and South India, the creation of Idli Vada feels like a playful retaliation. It brings together the beloved Vada Pav from Maharashtra and the classic Idli, blending regional favorites into a whimsical twist.

Also Read: Another Bizzare Food Combo On The Block: Presenting Idli With Misal

So, are you up for the challenge of trying the Idli Vada?