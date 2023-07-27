IFS Officer Explains How Mangroves Protect Land During Tsunamis And Cyclones

Mangroves play a crucial role in the Earth’s ecosystem, and their declining numbers worldwide are a significant cause for concern. Environmentalists are actively using the internet to raise awareness about this issue and educate people on the significance of these water-edge trees. In such a scenario, a video from IFS officer Parveen Kaswan demonstrated how mangroves act as a protective barrier for land during natural calamities such as tsunamis or cyclones.

“Mangroves act as nature’s disaster managers, as demonstrated in a 13-second video showing their protection against Tsunamis, Cyclones, and storms," wrote IFS Parveen Kaswan in a tweet while sharing the video. In a follow-up tweet, he mentioned that the video’s model was created by the Dutch research institute Deltares. To elaborate on how mangroves safeguard us from such disasters, he posted a thread and shared an image of a Mangrove forest serving as a line of defence after a cyclone."

Mangroves are natures own disaster manager. Just 20 seconds to understand how it protects us from Tsunami, Cyclones & storms. Today is #MangrovesDay.Courtesy; Dutch research institute Deltares. pic.twitter.com/zxHohdCkbQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2023

In subsequent tweets, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan continued to share more information about the importance of mangroves:

“#Mangrove; not only serves as a home for various species but also acts as a buffer against disasters. Given India’s densely populated 7500 km long coastline, cyclones are becoming more impactful due to #ClimateChange. The presence of salt-tolerant species acts as a shield against such events. Reposting my old tweets."

“Mangroves create a maze-like and dense habitat with species that have special adaptations to tolerate salt. This unique ecosystem acts as a buffer and absorbs the force of winds and energy during storms. As a result, after passing through mangroves, the impact of storms gets dampened,” he added.

In these tweets, Parveen Kaswan emphasizes how mangroves provide vital protection against disasters, especially in the context of climate change and its impact on cyclones along India’s coastline. He also highlights the intricate maze-like structure of mangrove habitats and their ability to dampen the force of storms, making them an essential part of coastal resilience.

#Mangrove #ecosystem is not static, like any other eco-system or system for that matter. It is dynamic, keeps changing. With size variety of #landscape increases. You see here in this pic a small #grassland inside mangrove belts. On one side destruction & another side creation. pic.twitter.com/5dTTztG4GO— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2023

So how it works. Mangroves create a maze & dense habitat. With species which are salt tolerant & have special adaptations. They act like buffer & which slow down wind & consume energy. So after passing, the storms get dampen. You must have read similar in ‘Theory of Vibration’. pic.twitter.com/bm9n50GVel— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 26, 2023

Indeed, there are enough reasons to protect mangroves, as stated in the concluding tweet. The tweets sparked meaningful conversations, with people sharing their thoughts and appreciation.

“Nothing in this world is without purpose. This is the nature of nature," one Twitter user posted, recognizing the significance of mangroves in the ecosystem. Another user commented, “Excellent demonstration," acknowledging the effectiveness of the video in showcasing the role of mangroves in disaster management.