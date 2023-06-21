CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral And People Want to 'Normalise' it
2-MIN READ

Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral And People Want to 'Normalise' it

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 08:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral. (Image: twitter/@)Kokchao)

Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral. (Image: twitter/@)Kokchao)

An image which has gone viral features a couple kissing inside Delhi Metro. However, people want this to be normalised.

In recent times, a lot of images and videos of couples getting intimate inside the Delhi metro have surfaced. Another such picture has emerged online and it shows the couple getting cozy with each other. According to the caption, the incident took place on June 17 on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. While most times, these images and videos seemed like a topic of concern and left people in dismay, this time people are in favor of normalising PDA.

Also Read: Bill Burr Shutting Joe Rogan Down With Simple Covid-19 Logic Has Gone Viral Again, Here’s Why

The image does not show the faces of the duo but from what can be assumed, the couple might be kissing. Here is the image:

“People in Dehli will literally walk past a man stabbing a woman to death like its not their business but PDA is where they draw the line,” wrote a Twitter user as he urged people to normalise the expression of love in public. Another person mentioned, “Kiss more and kiss open. Kiss often. Make them jealous. Cheers to love.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro also responded to the image. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found.”

Are you in favour of normalising PDA in public?

Also Read: Watch: Chef Creates Stunning Lord Hanuman Artwork On Watermelon

Tags:
  1. Delhi metro
first published:June 21, 2023, 08:41 IST
last updated:June 21, 2023, 08:41 IST