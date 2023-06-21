Image of Couple Kissing Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral And People Want to 'Normalise' it

In recent times, a lot of images and videos of couples getting intimate inside the Delhi metro have surfaced. Another such picture has emerged online and it shows the couple getting cozy with each other. According to the caption, the incident took place on June 17 on the yellow line of the Delhi Metro, heading towards HUDA City Center. While most times, these images and videos seemed like a topic of concern and left people in dismay, this time people are in favor of normalising PDA.

The image does not show the faces of the duo but from what can be assumed, the couple might be kissing. Here is the image:

“People in Dehli will literally walk past a man stabbing a woman to death like its not their business but PDA is where they draw the line,” wrote a Twitter user as he urged people to normalise the expression of love in public. Another person mentioned, “Kiss more and kiss open. Kiss often. Make them jealous. Cheers to love.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro also responded to the image. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, “Hi. Any inconvenience is regretted. Checked at HUDA City Center and no such passengers found.”

