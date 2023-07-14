In a First, Doctors Construct New Heart Valve For Farmer in UP

Doctors at a private hospital gave a new lease of life to a farmer by replacing his damaged aortic valve (one of the four heart valves) with a one constructed from his pericardium, a fibrous sac that encloses the heart and great vessels – using Ozaki technique. Rajman, a resident of Balrampur, was brought to the hospital with breathlessness and chest pain. Doctors found that his aortic valve was severely leaking, a condition known as aortic regurgitation, said Vinay Sharma, CEO of Tender Palm Hospital.

The standard treatment options included valve replacement with either a metallic valve, which necessitates lifelong anticoagulation therapy, or a biological valve from pig or cow pericardium, which is expensive and less durable, he added.

Also read: Doctors Perform Surgery To Remove Plastic Box From Cobra In A Medical Marvel

After thorough consultations, Ozaki repair technique was used to fashion a new aortic valve using patient’s pericardium and putting it in place of malfunctioning valve, he said.

Doctors claimed that the surgery was first-of-its-kind in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Jharkhand and only a few similar procedures have been conducted in South India and Delhi.

In an unrelated incident, Under the supervision of Dr Yashaswi Naravi from Little Paws, a team of veterinarians accomplished successful surgery on a spectacled cobra (Naja naja), commonly known as the Indian cobra. The surgery involved removing a small plastic box that the cobra had unintentionally swallowed. This skilful intervention by the veterinary team highlights their expertise in handling and treating wildlife species in need.

According to Dr Yashaswi, the spectacled cobra was initially spotted in a burrow by snake rescuer Snake Kiran from Bantwal. Suspecting that the cobra was injured due to its lack of movement for two days, Kiran rescued the snake and brought it to Dr Yashaswi’s clinic. Upon examination, the veterinarians discovered two large wounds on the cobra’s body and an unusually large solid mass in the caudal part, confirmed to be an intestinal foreign body through a radiograph.

With the necessary preparations made, the surgery was performed on June 4 under anaesthesia. The cobra was sedated, intubated, and the skilled veterinary team successfully removed the foreign body. This procedure aimed to address the cobra’s condition and ensure its recovery.

(With IANS Inputs)