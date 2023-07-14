In A Miraculous Surgery, Doctors Reattach 12-Year-Old's Head After Horrifying Accident

A 12-year-old Palestinian boy named Suleiman Hassan was critically injured in an accident when his bicycle was struck by a four-wheeler at high speed. Prompt medical intervention and a rare surgical procedure performed by Israeli doctors at Hadassah Medical Centre in Jerusalem, Israel, played a miraculous role in bringing him back from the brink of death. Upon examination, it was discovered that the boy’s skull was severed from the top vertebrae of his spine, a condition known as bilateral atlanto occipital joint dislocation in medical terminology, or internal decapitation in layman’s terms.

After the horrifying episode, doctors discovered that his head was “almost completely detached from the base of his neck." In June, Hassan underwent a lengthy procedure in the trauma centre. Chief surgeon, Dr. Ohad Einav, told the New York Post that he needed to use “new plates and fixations in the damaged area."

As stated by Einav and his team, it was nothing short of a battle for them to save Hassan’s life as the mere projected survival rate was just 50 per cent. They all heaved a sigh of relief when they managed to re-attach the boy’s neck to his spine. Not just were they able to save his life but it was also a rare achievement in medical history. According to the reports in NY Post, Hassan was discharged with a cervical splint and doctors will continue to monitor his recovery. “It is no small thing," said Einav, “that such a child has no neurological deficits, sensory, or motor dysfunction, and that he is functioning normally and walking without assistance after such a long process."

He also explained that this was the rarest of the rare kind of surgery, one that was not meant for children or teens. The surgery took place in June but the doctors revealed the whole incident just a few days back. Israel’s TPS news agency reports that Hassan’s father thanked the doctors for saving his son’s life even though the odds were not in his favour.

While it certainly sounds unbelievable that a person could survive after his head has been almost severed from the neck, Dr. Marc Siegel, who is a Clinical Professor at NYU of Medicine has a medical explanation for this. According to him, this is possible when the blood vessels which supply blood and oxygen to the brain are not severed.