In AI’s Desi Oppenheimer, Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Father Of Atom Bomb’ and Alia Bhatt Jean Tatlock

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, released last week, has captured global attention. The film explores the life and personality of the American theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, hailed as the father of the atomic bomb. The film has earned enthusiastic reviews from fans all over the world. But what if we ask you to picture this film with Bollywood stars?

An Instagram user recently used AI tools to reimagine Oppenheimer with a cast of Indian celebrities. On his Instagram handle, he shared multiple pictures of Bollywood stars and captioned them with the intriguing title, “Unfathomable Fusion: The Oppenheimer Project." According to him, a Bollywood version of the film under Christopher Nolan’s direction would be a cinematic masterpiece.

The Bollywood version of Oppenheimer boasts fitting and exciting casting choices. The captivating reimagination showcases Shah Rukh Khan in the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, with Anushka Sharma brilliantly portraying his wife, Kitty Oppenheimer. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt takes on the character of Jean Tatlock, the physicist romantically involved with Oppenheimer, originally portrayed by Florence Pugh.

To bring iconic figures to life, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is seen as a perfect fit for Albert Einstein, while Anupam Kher could effortlessly embody the role of American businessman, philanthropist, and naval officer Lewis Straus. Aamir Khan’s versatility suits the character of Leslie Groves, originally played by Matt Damon, and Rajkummar Rao is reimagined as David Hill, a role initially portrayed by Rami Malek. Take a look at the currently viral pictures:

These AI-generated pictures were posted on July 22 and since then, it has garnered 1,735 likes. One of the Individuals suggested, “Srk ki jagah hrithik roshan acha lagega. (Instead of SRK, you could have added Hritik roshan. He must have looked better.” Some of them even applauded this creation.

Christopher Nolan’s high-budget film boasts an exceptional cast featuring renowned actors such as Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, and many others.

Which Bollywood character’s recreated version you liked the most?