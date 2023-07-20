In Attempt To Earn World Record, This Man Nearly Loses His Vision

How far can you go to set a world record? This man in Nigeria nearly lost his vision while attempting a tear-shedding record. Tembu Ebere, the man cried continuously for seven days to achieve a Guinness World Record feat, as per BBC. While partially going blind is quite severe, it wasn’t the only after-effect he suffered while bawling his eyes for a whole week. Reportedly, he suffered multiple health crises including puffy eyes, a severely swollen face, and constant headaches. In addition to this, Tembu Ebere claims the wailing also led him to be partially blind for approximately 45 minutes.

But this did not deter him to complete the tear-shedding feat. “I had to restrategize and reduce my wailing,” he told BBC. Notably, it is highly likely that the Guinness World Records will not count his attempt because the Nigerian man did not follow the official registration and application process.

What happens when you cry too much?

Surprisingly, crying is suggested to be good for eye health. Tears can help clear dirt and dust, from your eyes. Crying is also considered a way to communicate emotions but doing it too much can have adverse effects including redness, puffiness, and vision loss.

Tembu Ebere is said to be among the many Nigerians determined to bag a world record since a chef named Hilda Baci set one for cooking in May. The 26-year-old was logged for cooking non-stop for about 93 hours and 11 minutes at the Lagos restaurant. It is suggested that she received massive support and appreciation on social media so much so that it lead to the crash of the Guinness website for two days.

Her achievement has now sparked a massive craze in the country leading many to attempt different records. Even the organization has confirmed the spike in applications from Nigeria urging people to ensure that their record is valid before making an attempt.

polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting ithere's how our process works 👇https://t.co/BOjCO2oG0b — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 4, 2023

Reminding people about the guidelines, the Guinness World Record recently tweeted, “Polite reminder that you should probably have your world record title confirmed by our team before attempting it."