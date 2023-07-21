In Barbie Vs Oppenheimer, Twitter Is Not Choosing Sides

The much-awaited films, Barbie and Oppenheimer, also known as Barbenheimer by fans, have finally hit the theatres. While Barbie revolves around the iconic doll, the other tells a historical story of the creation of the atomic bomb. The Christopher Nolan directorial is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb’. Unlike the usual scenario where one film overshadows the other, Christopher Nolan and Greta Gerwig’s directorial are receiving equal attention and appreciation from audiences. With movies in theatres, Twitter is buzzing with reactions from excited fans.

Let’s dive into what people are saying about Barbie:

One user lauded Greta Gerwig’s work, calling Barbie Movie an absolute masterpiece.

#Barbie #BarbieTheMovie was an absolute masterpiece greta gerwig my mother you have done it again pic.twitter.com/UIDMWS4aRn— kaylin🌙 (@blurrykkarma) July 21, 2023

Another user confessed to shedding tears watching the climax of Margot Robbie’s film.

kinda cried at the end of barbie pic.twitter.com/SFgmrKf4NJ— jimmy’s mom (@tall_homo) July 21, 2023

A person credited the film for changing her life.

barbie movie changed my life i think— celine (@celinestagram) July 21, 2023

Another user declared called Barbie “literally amazing," and expressed a wish to watch it again.

THE BARBIE MOVIE WAS LITERALLY AMAZING I NEED TO SEE IT AGAIN IT WAS BETTER THAN I EVER COULD HAVE IMAGINED 😭😭💕💕 pic.twitter.com/1FsxMYDJTB— Andres ʕ•̀ω•́ʔ✧ (@ParzyArt) July 21, 2023

Another viewer described Barbie “deep as hell."

Hey man!! Barbie was deep as hell!— madi (@MadiHilton) July 21, 2023

Here’s what people are saying about Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer:

Calling the film masterpiece, the user praised Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.’s performances.

Yet another masterpiece to Nolan's collection 🙇🏻‍♂️Cillian Murphy & RDJ lived in it 🫡#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/u3YsXtowL5— Bhargav (@BhargavA_1098) July 21, 2023

Another applauding Christopher Nolan’s ‘drama centric’ approach, describes the film as a “masterpiece from start to finish.”

When Lord Nolan goes drama centric 🔥⚡️A masterpiece from start to finish#Oppenheimer pic.twitter.com/saVsUEWYRk — T bag (@ForehandWinner1) July 21, 2023

A viewer shared their views on Oppenheimer’s technical part, particularly the use of sound and editing.

#Oppenheimer I enjoyed the movie to a large extent. The way sound and editing were used in synchrony is just batshit crazy! Acting was just perfect in every sequence. Since the movie was extremely dialogue heavy and they don't even take a millisecond of breath in between each.. pic.twitter.com/BkYUeX4i52— Likith (@likitongue) July 21, 2023

Another fan acknowledged Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr’s performance and described their acting as hauntingly beautiful.

Still processing the emotional impact of #Oppenheimer. Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer was hauntingly beautiful, and Robert Downey Jr.'s performance was simply outstanding. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/D5qYlz5r0i— Shiv Bhakt (@Hara_Hara_Maha) July 21, 2023

A Twitter user shared silence they felt in theatre after the climax.

I have NEVER heard a crowded theater left absolutely silent at the end of a movie like that before…Chills.#Oppenheimer — Cole Feuchter 🔜 Tokyo, OK (@LordAzria) July 21, 2023

As per earlier reports, Nolan’s film has witnessed extraordinary success, with an impressive 90,000 tickets already sold across three major theatre chains for its opening day. Meanwhile, Gerwig’s movie also garnered strong response, with 16,000 tickets sold on its first day.

The star-studded cast of both Barbie and Oppenheimer has grabbed a lot of attention. Greta Gerwig’s movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Helen Mirren, and Will Ferrell, along with numerous other actors in cameo appearances.

Christopher Nolan’s movie also boasts of an impressive lineup of actors, with Cillian Murphy taking on the lead role. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., and Florence Pugh in pivotal roles.