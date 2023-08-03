In Bengal, Woman Sits On Dharna Outside Boyfriend’s House After He Marries Someone Else

Every relationship doesn’t have a happy ending. Sometimes the difference between the couple or in some cases, family pressure, leads them to break up. In a bizarre incident, a woman sat on a dharna outside her boyfriend’s house after he cheated on her by marrying another woman. The incident took place in Guriahati- 2 Gram Panchayat of Cooch Behar district, West Bengal.

The woman alleged that she had been in a relationship with the man for 1 year now and he had also promised to marry her. According to local sources, the youth used to bring the woman to his place several times. The neighbours around his house even objected to the same as they weren’t married.

Now, out of the blue, the man legally registered his marriage with another woman without even informing his girlfriend. After receiving the news, she sat on Dharna outside her former boyfriend’s house and demanded to marry her. The girlfriend also revealed that they have been in a physical relationship throughout their courtship.

As per the local police sources, no written complaint has been filed at the police station from the two parties regarding this matter. The police, however, have been deployed at the house to prevent any extreme measures in the area.

The alleged boyfriend is reportedly absconding and his family has refused to answer or talk about the situation. The locals around the area have been flocking to the place to witness the dharna.

This is not the first time that such an incident has been reported. In January, a woman named Nisha Kumari from Dhanbad district, Jharkhand staged a protest after her boyfriend, Uttam Mahato denied to marry her after being in a relationship for four years. The woman staged a protest for three days, despite the cold weather and her efforts didn’t go in vain as the couple got married after getting consent from both families at a temple in Gangapur, Rajganj.