In Bihar's Gaya, Ghosts Come Out From Cracks On This Hill After Midnight

Gaya is also referred to as Mokshadham as it is believed that our ancestors get salvation here. Hence, every year, during the Pitrupaksha, people from all over India and foreign flock over to this place to offer Pind Daan (a religious ritual performed for the peace of the ancestors) for the salvation of their forefathers. During this, for one, three, five, seven, fifteen and seventeen days, pind daan is offered at 54 altars.

On the third day of Pitrupaksha, rituals are conducted at Pretshila, Gaya. It is a firm belief that doing Pind Daan on Pretshila Hill, the pind reaches directly to the forefathers who died an untimely death and they may get freedom from pain.

But did you know that Pretshila Hill is called the Hill of Ghosts? At this place, people keep a photo of the deceased who died an untimely death and offer pind daan. For this reason, there is also a ritual of conducting Shraddh on the altar of Pretshila. As per popular beliefs, ghosts reside on the mountain and after midnight, they reportedly come out. Interestingly, this place is considered to be one of the holiest places and hence departed souls reside here.

During Pitrupaksha, it is believed that the ghosts emerge from the crevices (cracks) of the Pretshila hill and only after accepting the Pind Daan offered by their family, do they go back. According to the Hindu scriptures, offering Pind Daan at Gaya means that the ancestors get salvation and finally go to heaven. Pind is usually made of sesame, jaggery, barley and other ingredients and is offered on all 54 altars of Pind Vedi.

Pretshila is located about 6 kilometres northwest of Gaya city. This is an important place for Hindus. On top of Pretshila Hill is a temple that is dedicated to the God of Death- Lord Yama. It was constructed by Rani Ahilyabai Holkar of Indore and has undergone several renovations. There is also a tank nearby the temple called Ramkund. It is believed that Lord Rama once took a bath here. Ever since people have taken a bath in the tank as they are of the opinion that it can wash away all the sins of devotees.