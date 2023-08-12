In Bihar's Purnia, A Tribal Village Full Of Footballers And Messi-Ronaldo Fans

Football is arguably the biggest sport on the planet. Even though India is crazy for cricket, we see Indian football fans showing almost the same craze during the FIFA World Cup as the cricket world cup. A village in India is famous for its obsession with football and footballers. The village is Jheel Tola in Purnia District, Bihar. The people of this village are hardcore football lovers. According to the reports, you can find a football player in every house in this village. Not just that, these footballers have also brought awards and prizes to their homes, on national and international levels. The youth start their mornings with football and it ends with training in the evening.

If there is a match anywhere in Purnia, the residents of this village travel to watch their team play. Players like Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo are seen as supreme beings in the village’s households, and they wish to be like them.

Birendra Kumar Oraon, Shubham Anand and Mayaram Oraon, and other football coaches told the Local18 team that the place is known as the footballers’ village. The village is a community of tribals with a population of 23,000. They have been organising football matches for the past few years at the local football ground in the village. Every year the tournament is scheduled to take place from August 1 to August 15. This particular time is like a festival for the villagers.

Birendra Kumar Oraon, the divisional president of this tribal village, says that this place has produced successful footballers. This place has given three-four national footballers, and many of them are playing football for the state. Reports also say that much of the youth of this village is in the army.