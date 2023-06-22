CHANGE LANGUAGE
In Buxar, Husband Dies Within Hours Of Wife's Death Plunging Town In Grief
1-MIN READ

In Buxar, Husband Dies Within Hours Of Wife's Death Plunging Town In Grief

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 18:04 IST

Delhi, India

The family conducted the final rites at Muktidham cremation ground in Charitravan.

Ramdulari, aged 81, the wife of Kamla Prasad Sonar, an 84-year-old resident breathed her last in the early morning hours.

It is a rarity to witness couples who pledge to stand by each other until their last breath, and in the town of Buxar, this promise was tragically fulfilled. In a heart-wrenching incident, within a few hours of the demise of his beloved wife, the husband also passed away. With heavy hearts, the community bid a tearful farewell as both souls were laid to rest on the same funeral pyre, finding solace in eternal togetherness.

The wife, Ramdulari, aged 81, succumbed to her illness around five o’clock. Her health had been deteriorating over the past few days, exacerbated by the sweltering heat. As preparations for Ramdulari’s funeral were underway, her grieving husband, Kamla Prasad Sonar, found himself deeply affected by the devastating loss. The inseparable couple bid farewell to this world within a mere hour, forever united in life and death.

The funeral procession for the couple drew an immense crowd, attesting to the profound impact of their story. Amid this tragedy, the couple’s sons, Vinod, Rajkumar, and Jai Prakash, solemnly carried the bier of their beloved parents. The final rites took place at the Muktidham cremation ground in Charitravan, where the couple was laid to rest together, sharing an eternal bond even in their final journey.

News of this extraordinary incident quickly spread, leaving the community astonished and grieving. The near-simultaneous passing of the couple stirred deep emotions within the family, evoking a profound sense of loss and admiration. Their story stands as a testament to unbreakable love, serving as a poignant reminder of the immense weight of grief and the indomitable power of the connection that intertwines two souls.

first published:June 22, 2023, 18:04 IST
last updated:June 22, 2023, 18:04 IST