In China, Woman Dumps Newborn In Dustbin Minutes After Giving Birth In Lift

Bone-chilling CCTV footage of a woman in China dumping her newborn into a dustbin has received widespread outrage on social media. The woman had given birth to this baby inside a lift. According to the surveillance footage, the woman carried luggage into a lift of a residential community on August 21. This residential community is located in the southwestern municipality of Chongqing.

As recorded in the footage, the woman bent down and pulled an infant from the bottom of her trouser leg. Then she calmly used the tissue to wipe the blood from the baby, her clothing and the floor. When other people enter the lift, she hides the newborn in a corner to prevent them from seeing it. Finally, she walks out of the elevator with her luggage and the baby, just minutes after it was born. She then throws the baby in a bin and covers it with tissues. The woman also cleaned her blood-stained shoes before leaving in another lift. Local news outlet TheCover has reported this news.

An elderly woman noticed the odd behaviour of the woman but failed to spot the newborn in the bin. Luckily, the residents spotted the infant and sent it to a hospital in Chongqing. The gender of the infant has not been disclosed.

A security guard at the hospital shared more details about this incident with TheCover. He said, “The woman was part of a tour group that had travelled to Chongqing. Both she and the tour guide came to our hospital to pick up the baby. Police officers also came to take a statement from the woman to find out why she did what she did," according to a security guard at the hospital.

An unnamed doctor from the pediatric department of the hospital said the baby was fine and had been discharged. The doctor said that the baby was taken away by its parents. The doctor added that the mother and the grandmother had taken care of the baby while it was at the hospital.

A police investigation is underway but it is not clear whether the mother will face any punishment or not.