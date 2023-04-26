In Girl’s Dance Video From Sarojini Market, Man Standing At The Back Steals Spotlight

Imagine walking down the lanes of New Delhi’s Sarojini Market and chancing upon an impromptu dance performance. For many, it will come as a surprise. Like this crowd of street sellers and buyers who were amazed to see a girl breaking into a dance performance on the busy street of the market. Though her motive appears to entertain people, the result in the clip says otherwise. The video begins with the girl standing in the midst of a market lane that is buzzing with people. In the background, one can also spot a few street vendors selling belts. People are also seen shopping with multiple bags in their hands. Just as the girl kick-starts her dance routine, she leaves the nearby crowd perplexed.

Donning an olive-green crop top and denims, the girl grooves to Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from the hit Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The youngster continues to perform her energetic dance moves, while a belt seller in the background looks confused, as well as amused by the gig. Others simply ignore and move on. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIP HOP AND DESI GIRL 😌😌😎 (@nandinii_5257)

With over two lakh views, the clip has left Instagram divided. A section of users praised the young girl, while a few requested her to pay heed to the place before filming a dance reel. A user commented, “Bas itna confidence chaiye (need this level of confidence),” another added, “Jigar hona chahiye yaar (you need courage to do this).” One more joined, “Kya baat hai dance ka jaadu hai sar chad k bolega (this is the magic of dance, it makes you crazy).”

Meanwhile, a viewer wrote, “Kya kahi bhi (why do this anywhere).” Another who shared a similar feeling added, “Kyon jam laga rahi hai (why are you leading to a jam because of your dance).”

Previously, in a similar instance, a video of a girl dancing inside a crowded Delhi metro irked multiple social media users. The clip shows a girl trying to record her friend’s dance performance in the midst of the metro train filled with commuters. Fellow passengers can be seen observing the youngster performing, with some having puzzled expressions on their faces and others simply avoiding her. The video was shared online by army officer Major DP Singh, “Ye kya hai (what is this)?” the officer asked while tagging the official Twitter handles of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the DCP of the Delhi Metro.

The video garnered over two lakh likes on the micro-blogging site, leaving many to call the behaviour a public nuisance and disturbance to other commuters.

