In Just 13 Seconds, Man Sets World Record With Lightning-Fast Typing Skills

A man from Punganuru, Andhra Pradesh, has earned a place amongst record breakers in the prestigious Guinness World Records (GWR). Displaying astonishing typing skills, Mejari Mallikarjuna achieved the fastest time ever recorded for typing numbers from one to fifty. With great focus and determination, Mallikarjuna accomplished this impressive task in just 13.16 seconds. It was not just typing the number haphazardly. The man also had to punctuate each number with a full stop. This record-breaking achievement took place on June 11. Guinness World Records shared the clip of the man going at it. The ways his fingers move look totally mechanical.

Sharing the video on Twitter, GWR wrote, “New record: Fastest time to type 1 to 50 - 13.16 seconds by Mejari Mallikarjuna (India),” they jokingly added, “Insert Jim Carrey typing GIF.”

New record: Fastest time to type 1 to 50 - 13.16 seconds by Mejari Mallikarjuna (India)*insert Jim Carrey typing GIF* pic.twitter.com/VaHgJ6WfXm — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 28, 2023

Ever since the video of Mejari Mallikarjuna’s remarkable typing achievement was shared on June 28, it has taken the internet by storm. The clip has garnered more than 44,000 views and counting. Social media users were lauded for his talent. However, amidst the praise, some users claimed that they can type even faster. One user expressed confidence, stating that they completed the task in less than 10 seconds once. “I think I did this in less than 10 seconds that one time. I don’t think this could be counted as a record.”

I think I did this in less than 10 second that one time. I don't think this could be counted as a record https://t.co/6coN95eEmB— Pijar Wirastani (@pijarwirastani) June 29, 2023

Another user declared, “I will do this in 10 seconds.”

I will do this in 10sec— #Ti Fe# (@Bi_oluwah_tife) June 29, 2023

One user stated that they would break the record and inquired, “How can I register?”

I'm breaking this!How can I register— John Eke (@johneke997) June 28, 2023

One more user wrote, “Time to make my country proud and break this record.”

Time to make my country proud and break this record.— Mr. Puccalee 🎩 (@Mr_Pucca) June 28, 2023

According to Guinness World Records, “the fastest hands-free typing” was achieved by Hank Torres from the United States. This record was set in 83.09 sec at the 2011 Assistive Technology Industry Association conference in Orlando, Florida. The title was secured on January 28, 2011. Guinness World Records also shared what paragraph Torres had typed using facial motion-capture technology. It read, “The razor-toothed piranhas of the genera Serrasalmus and Pygocentrus are the most ferocious freshwater fish in the world. In reality, they seldom attack a human." The event was adjudicated by Mike Janela.