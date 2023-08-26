In Less Than A Minute, Snake Catcher Removes Python Hiding Behind A Painting

A wild intruder caused chaos in a woman’s home in Queensland, Australia, after she noticed a painting in her living room was tilted and to investigate the matter, she moved closer to the frame for a better look. She was completely shocked to see a large shadow, which later turned out to be a 1.5m python. The creature was curled up behind the frame, which had forced it to move on one side. A professional from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers was called to remove the snake. The hair-raising footage captured Dan Rumsey carefully removing the frame, bringing the snake with it before he untangles the reptile from the picture’s wire.

As Dan skillfully worked on removing the snake, he said, “Alright so, behind oh there it is. It’s decided to come out that way." He starts moving the frame and soon, the snake’s head emerges from the shadows, while he adds, “Maybe if I just give it a bit of a tickle, I just don’t want the painting to drop."

Dan Rumsey places the frame on the couch before putting it on the floor. Meanwhile, the python curls itself around the picture frame. With care and skills, the snake catcher holds the snake and says, “There we go. That makes my life a bit easier,” and adds, “Sorry I took a while.”

Kurt, another professional from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers, told 7NEWS, “They obviously got a bit of a fright and ran out of the room, and called us." Responding quickly, Dan and Kurt reached the woman’s residence within 20 minutes as they were in the area. The skilled snake catchers captured the snake, secured it in a bag and prepared it for relocation. The whole process took almost a minute to complete. Later, the python was safely released back into the bush.

Before going to the woman’s house, the duo received a call from a childcare daycare. Kurt recounted, “It happened before school kicked off for the day. There were no kids present at that time. It was before school started, so staff were just doing the playground checks, getting the toys ready and that sort of thing.”

“One of the staff members saw it go behind the shed. We had to move the shed out of the way, which was a bit of a challenge, a lot more tricky than the carpet python on the frame. We eventually got him without squashing him,” he adds.

Throughout the process, the experienced snake catchers ensured the safety of both the snake and the people involved.