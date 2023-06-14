In Maharashtra, Bizarre Scene Unfolds as Tantrik Performs Healing Ritual Outside Hospital

In an era of scientific advancements and medical breakthroughs, some individuals still find themselves entangled in the clutches of superstition. A peculiar event unfolded at Jamui Sadar Hospital, where an unexpected incident unfolded right outside the emergency ward. A car came to a halt, capturing the attention of onlookers. What unfolded next left many bewildered and intrigued, highlighting the enduring influence of age-old beliefs amid modernity.

As per reports, Sunita Devi a resident of Dighi Village suffered from some serious health problems where she kept fainting repeatedly. Her family members thought that she was bitten by a snake because of which they took her to the village ‘Tantrik,’ someone who claims to rid ailments with magic.

When that did not work, she was taken to the Sadar Hospital, where the incident took place. The car stopped in front of the hospital, and several people filed out of it and surrounded it. The ‘Tantrik’ was among them who then started singing and exorcising.

This went on for around fifteen more minutes, where seemingly everyone was waiting for the exorcism to work but when it did not then they decided to admit Sunita Devi. The video has been posted by someone on social media which is now going viral.

The manager of the hospital Ramesh Pandey expressed his disapproval of the incident where he said such practices should not be promoted in a place like a hospital, instead the people should follow the laws made by the government in light of such practices which would help in saving lives.

India is prevalent with superstitious practices like the incident mentioned above. As a nation, India has not adopted any laws even though a witch-hunting bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha but it did not pass.

Maharashtra as a state has adopted the ‘Anti-superstition and Black Magic Act,’ which was drafted by the anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar in 2003. The law makes it illegal to engage in black magic, sacrifices of humans, the use of magic to treat illnesses and other behaviours that may prey on people’s superstitions.