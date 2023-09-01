In MP, Eight Class 10 Students Convert Junk Bicycle Into A Solar-powered Bike

We have often seen how some youngsters are born with an innovative mind. This was proved once again by a group of young boys, who hail from Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, eight class 10 students from the state’s Burhanpur district have converted a junk bicycle into a bike that runs on solar power. The bike will not require petrol and has been converted from a bicycle into a solar-powered bike for an impressive Rs 25,000. As per the reports, the group of students who invented the bike hail from Braj Dham Colony.

The bike, which has been designed to run on solar energy, can also be charged with electricity, in case of unavailability of solar power. Notably, the bike can be used to travel up to 30-35 km. Not only locals, but people from other cities are also arriving in Burhanpur to see this bike. Seeing the innovative ability of the students, people are highly impressed and are praising them for coming up with a solar-powered bike.

The students shared in an interview that they were inspired by their teacher at the city’s Micro Vision Academy, who motivated them to make a solar bicycle. Soon, they started making this cycle. It took them 25 days to convert a junk bicycle that was of no use. They brought it back to life. Now, the cycle is running on the road like a bike and has an accelerator too.

The eight students who have achieved this feat are Divyansh Deora, Naman Jain, Akshat Jain, Jai Shah, Annaya Shukla, Pankaj Chanchlani, Manas Munshi, and Preet Shroff.

Apart from being environment-friendly, the solar bike will also help you save the money spent on petrol. If you are travelling 30 kilometres by bike, you will require petrol worth Rs 100. With this bike, you will only spend Rs 2 to 7 on electricity.