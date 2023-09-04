In MP's Kundalpur, 189 Feet Tall Jain Temple Under Construction On 500-foot-high Hill

India is famous for its beautiful temples and people from all over the country come to offer prayers to many pilgrimage sites. One such temple is being made in Madhya Pradesh on a 500-foot-high hill. And guess what? According to reports, the temple itself is 189 feet high.

According to reports, no such Jain temple in the Nagara style has been made in the world before. This temple’s location is Kundalpur, which is 36 kilometres from Damoh district. The construction is taking place in the holy land of Patera and it is being designed by the Sompura brothers, who are also the designers of the Akshardham Temples.

The unique thing about the temple is that iron rods and cement are not being used in the construction of its facade. Red and yellow stones from Gujarat and Rajasthan are being used in the construction of the temple. A 2,500-year-old statue of Lord Rishabhdev has been placed at the construction site and the development has been going on for the last 16 years, as per reports.

The reports have claimed that Rs 600 crore is being spent on the construction of this temple of which Rs 400 crore has already been spent. This temple is being constructed on the lines of Dilwara and Khajuraho Temples. 12 lakh cubic metres of stone have already been used on this temple till now.

Similar reports of a Jain temple being built in Uttar Pradesh surfaced in April, according to which a three-storey temple would be built in Prayagraj. The foundation work was started in April and the foundation stone was supposed to be laid in May, said Munna Lal Tiwari, a priest. Workers from Odisha and Rajasthan were hired to construct the temple. It would be the largest Jain temple in Eastern Uttar Pradesh upon completion, the reports added. It is located in Bai ka Bagh, and according to a local of the area, it would take three to four years for the temple to be get completed.