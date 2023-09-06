In Pakistan, Foetus Found Inside 10-month-old Baby Girl After She Complains Of Stomach Pain

A family took their 10-month-old baby to hospital with stomach pain but after her examination by doctors, her parents were left stunned on learning that their baby girl had her unborn twin hidden inside her. Initially, the doctors assumed that they were removing an abdominal tumour until they discovered a growth in the girl’s stomach, which turned out to be a foetus.

The rare case which is also known as foetus in foetu (FIF), shocked the medics at the hospital in Sadiqabad, Pakistan after they did an ultrasound before her surgery.

According to The Mirror, the doctors explained that they thought the baby was suffering from ascites which is a condition where fluid builds up in spaces within the tummy. The surgeon on the case, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, said that when the operation commenced, everything appeared to be proceeding as expected. However, after two hours it was learnt that they removed a tumour from the girl’s abdomen.

The rare case is also often termed as Vanishing Twin Syndrome. The father of the girl shared that she had previously received treatments after experiencing abdominal pains since she was born. After none of the treatments worked, the family decided to consult in a hospital for further check-ups.

Dr Ahmed shared the case of the FIF and said that this phenomenon involves the development of twins where one foetus grows within the body of the other. It happens with one in a million individuals and a sample has been given to a laboratory for further comprehensive testing.

Confirming the baby’s condition after surgery to be stable, Dr Ahmed said, “This process is actually of twins in which one child develops in the mother’s womb while the other develops inside the belly of the foetus. The surgical procedure itself was highly intricate, with the primary objective being the preservation of the girl’s life. We are grateful for the divine intervention that led to our triumph."

Foetus in foetu is a very rare condition and is considered to occur one in every 5,00,000 live births.