In Rajasthan, Snake Bites Man; Family Takes Him And Reptile To Hospital

Snakes are often found in local or residential areas during the rainy season. This leads to people getting attacked or bitten by them. This is pretty common in India during monsoon. This common incident got an uncommon twist recently when a man was bitten by a snake and his family took him, as well as the snake to the hospital! The incident is from Churu, Rajasthan, where a 22-year-old man was bitten by a snake. His family members imprisoned the snake in a box and reached the Government Bhartia Hospital, which is one of the biggest in the town. Hospital staff, other patients and people were shocked upon seeing this.

The victim named Rehaan is a resident of Ratan Nagar. He was fixing something in his home when suddenly he got attacked by a snake, who was hiding in a carton placed inside their room. The snake bit Rehaan. Soon after that, he was not feeling well, and his health started deteriorating. He fainted and became unconscious. His family members took him to the hospital in the emergency ward, along with the snake that they caught, which was alive and was placed in a box. On being asked by the authority, the reason behind bringing the snake was to help the doctors only they stated. Many times doctors ask which species attacked the patient, failing to answer which leads to the patient facing difficulty in treatment. Thus they said they brought the snake along, so that they can identify its species, and doctors can give proper treatment to Rehaan by estimating the effect of the poison.

Reportedly, Churu has been witnessing cases of snake bites for a few days now. Experts have asked people that instead of killing snakes out of fear, they should call the authorities for help. They can guide people about snakes, and inform them that not all species are poisoned. Snakes like scale vipers are so dangerous that after their attack, one can even die if not treated on time, but some species do not harm. Professor KC Soni from Churu also informed people that all snakes are not aggressive, and they attack out of anger when they are teased or harassed by people. Nowadays, snakes are often found in localities because forests have been removed and colonies have been made in their place. Snakes thus go in search of food and water.