In Rajasthan's Basni Belima Village, Wall Paintings With A Touch Of Culture, Modernisation

Basni Belima Village in Nagaur, Rajasthan, is famous for its beautiful mosques and their unique architecture. However, in addition to the mosque, Basni’s main road’s walls exhibit a distinctive fusion of contemporary and Rajasthani culture. Because of this, the beauty of Basni has increased manifolds. The village now has a new identity as a result of this picture.

Basni’s walls have been painted in a variety of styles. A Rajasthani woman doing bilona (converting curd into butter), baking bread on a vintage stove, riding a camel, and a hut have all been portrayed in these paintings. Mickey Mouse and numerous more cartoons have also been produced for youngsters at the same time. RJ 21 has been portrayed as a representation of Nagaur and how new-age education is imparted in line with the same contemporary culture.

On the walls of Basni, some such paintings have drawn a lot of attention. Children particularly enjoy the paintings of camels and elephants, men and women dressed in Rajasthani costumes, women playing with toys, etc. These paintings were produced a while back. The villagers explained that since the era of Western culture is currently in effect and people are forgetting their culture, the goal of manufacturing these paintings is to teach others about their traditions.

When on the one hand, depiction of modernisation with cultural values is practised in this village, there are many places in Rajasthan which are suffering due to the onset of westernisation. Masquerade art, which was a form of amusement for both adults and children, is an essential component of Rajasthani art and culture. The practice of disguise is currently vanishing over time due to the dominance of Western civilisation.

As per the reports of News18, the Bahrupiya community claims that due to mobile devices, people do not enjoy viewing this art in today’s society. Even though they make their living through this art. Many generations are still preserving this craft now out of necessity. However, given the state of affairs now, it appears that this form of art may soon go extinct.

