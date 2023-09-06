In Rare Complication, Baby's Brown Eyes Turn Blue After COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a multitude of challenges for individuals worldwide, from the loss of loved ones to dealing with the lingering effects of the virus. However, an exceptionally unusual and rare complication has surfaced in Thailand, leaving medical experts perplexed. It involves a six-month-old baby whose eyes turned blue following treatment for the virus.

According to reports, the infant initially had a cough and fever and later tested positive for COVID-19. As part of the treatment plan, the baby was prescribed Favipiravir. While mild diarrhoea and other general symptoms are known side effects of this medication, what truly caught everyone’s attention was the transformation of the baby’s eye colour. Just 18 hours after beginning the treatment, the baby’s eyes turned a striking shade of blue when exposed to sunlight, which left experts scratching their heads.

According to reports in Frontiers, the unusual discolouration observed in the baby’s eyes was not witnessed in other parts of the body, such as the skin, nails or nose. Fortunately, after three days, the baby’s symptoms began to improve and the doctors made the decision to discontinue the therapy. By the fifth day, the baby’s cornea returned to its normal colour.

“An eye examination was performed by an ophthalmologist using a handheld slit lamp 2 weeks after infection. The patient was able to fix and follow the light in all directions. The cornea was clear and lacked a bluish corneal hue,” as per the website.

Medical experts are currently not sure about the exact reason why favipiravir caused the discolouration. They suspect that this unusual phenomenon may be because of various factors, including the “drug itself, its metabolites, or additional components found in the tablets, such as titanium dioxide and yellow ferric oxide."

“Therefore, monitoring the long-term safety of favipiravir used in pediatric patients is of utmost importance. The reported adverse event, although rare, should be taken seriously and closely monitored in future cases,” the doctors added.

Favipiravir is a medication used to treat various viruses by preventing their ability to replicate genetic material. It was first approved for treating COVID-19 patients in China, during the early stage of the pandemic. Later, several other countries, including India, Japan and Thailand, authorized the use of this drug to manage COVID-19 cases. In Thailand, Favipiravir is a primary drug used for children diagnosed with the disease.

In December 2021, a similar case was reported in India, where the corneas of a 20-year-old man with brown eyes turned blue, just like the infants’. This individual was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was prescribed Favipiravir after two days of experiencing no improvement in his condition. However, on the second day of the treatment, he noticed a surprising change, as his normally dark brown eyes had turned a blue in colour. In response to this unexpected side effect, doctors recommended him to discontinue the medication and soon, his eye colour reverted to its original brown just a day after stopping the drug.