In Rare 'Virgin Birth', Crocodile Gets Pregnant Without Mating In Costa Rica

In Costa Rica, a female crocodile has become pregnant without mating, marking the first documented occurrence of “virgin birth" or facultative parthenogenesis in crocodiles. This phenomenon, where eggs can be laid without fertilisation, has been observed in fish, lizards and snakes before, but this is the first recorded instance in crocodiles.

A female crocodile in captivity at a zoo in Costa Rica, who had not been in contact with males for approximately 16 years, was found to be carrying a fully-developed foetus in one of her eggs. The foetus shared 99.9% of its genetic material with the mother.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Biology Letters under the title “Discovery of Facultative Parthenogenesis in a New World Crocodile," indicate that the female crocodile utilised an unusual reproductive strategy that may have ancient origins dating back to the era of dinosaurs.

The ability of sexually reproducing species to produce offspring without male genetic contribution was once believed to be rare. However, this phenomenon, known as parthenogenesis, has been observed in various vertebrate lineages, including birds, reptiles (both avian and non-avian), and certain fishes like sharks, rays and sawfish.

Researchers from Virginia Tech, specialising in parthenogenesis, recently conducted a study on foetuses and published their findings in the Royal Society Journal of Biology Letters. According to Sky News, the researchers stated that their discovery implies that virgin births might be occurring in crocodiles without being recognised. They also suggested that eggs laid by captive reptiles, which are typically considered non-viable and discarded due to the absence of males, should be evaluated for potential viability.

Additionally, the researchers mentioned that instances of virgin births may go unnoticed when females reproduce while cohabiting with males. The study revealed that the level of genetic diversity, as measured by maternal heterozygosity, was considerably reduced in the offspring compared to the mother. Specifically, the offspring exhibited only about 3% of the maternal heterozygosity, indicating that the mode of reproduction was likely fusion automixis with terminal fusion, supporting the concept of facultative parthenogenesis.