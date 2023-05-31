In Russia, Tiger Attacks Woman; Husband Comes To Her Rescue

People often try to avoid encounters with wild animals, especially big cats like lions, tigers and cheetahs. A woman in Russia narrowly escaped a fatal tiger attack. As per reports, her husband stepped in at the right moment and was able to save her life by ramming the “world’s biggest tiger” with a truck.

Darya Ulyanova went into the woods to relieve herself. As per a report when the woman was in the bushes and out of the corner of her eyes she saw the tiger approaching. She started to run but fell and the wild animal pounced on her and started attacking her. According to her, she was clasped in the fangs of the animal. It pulled her hand and she could not escape due to the huge size of the tiger. The incident took place in Ussuriysk in Russia’s Far East.

Reportedly, Darya claimed that her husband Mikhail saved her life as he rammed the big cat with his Zil truck. She said that her husband jumped into his truck as soon as he saw the tiger attack his wife and hit the animal with the vehicle, following which the big cat went back to the forest. As per the information, Darya Ulyanova is receiving medical treatment at the hospital as she suffered severe lacerations on her arms and shoulders.

‌The police and tiger experts are scrutinising the story. Meanwhile, the woman reportedly claimed that she was looking for a lost dog when the animal attacked her. Now, some reports revealed that her testimony was “confused.” Proof of tiger hair was found on the truck, but the reports suspect that the man was poaching. The centre has raised questions and called it impossible that the man jumped into a truck, turned it around and ran over the animal.

Director General of Amur Tiger Center, Sergey Aramilev said that a full investigation will be done. There are chances that the husband can be fined up to more than Rs 20 lakh as Russian President Vladimir Putin has taken initiatives to protect the animal on the brink of going extinct.