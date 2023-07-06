In Singapore, 55-year-old Man Swallows Octopus, And Then ...

Humans as carnivores eat a wide variety of animals, sometimes for taste and sometimes for nutrition. But eating animals can also go wrong. According to a report in the Daily Mail, a 55-year-old man in Singapore swallowed an octopus which turned out to be almost fatal for him.

The octopus with eight legs found itself trapped, causing the health of the unnamed patient to rapidly decline. Immediately after swallowing the octopus, the man began vomiting, the report added. His body became dehydrated and his throat felt on the verge of bursting. Eventually, he was rushed to the Tan Tock Seng Hospital, leaving the doctors astounded seeing his condition.

The doctors conducted a scan on the patient’s oesophagus, which is the muscular tube linking the mouth to the stomach. The scan revealed astonishing images of an octopus, complete with suction cups, located 5 cm away from the point where the oesophagus meets the stomach, known as the gastroesophageal junction.

The 55-year-old man was admitted to the hospital after consuming a meal that included the eight-legged sea creature. The doctors performed an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD), a computed tomography scan on the patient. Despite initial unsuccessful attempts to remove the unusual mass, they eventually managed to extract the octopus’ head using forceps. The patient had a swift recovery following the procedure and was discharged just two days later.

The medical team at Tan Tock Seng Hospital said that food blockages are among the most frequent issues they encountered during their work at the hospital. Approximately 10 to 20 per cent of cases require endoscopic treatment, while less than 1 per cent necessitate surgery. The team added that the “push technique" is the main approach with a high success rate; however, they ensure that excessive force is not applied as it could potentially result in “oesophagal perforation".

This is not the first such case. Earlier, a 2-year-old boy from Wichita, Kansas, found himself in the hospital in 2016 after an octopus got stuck in his throat.