In This Bihar Village, Men Struggle To Find Women To Marry For This Reason

In a village in Bihar, boys have difficulty getting married as families are reluctant to marry their daughters there. Although marriages have occurred in the village, they require considerable effort. Similar to how people strive for various jobs, the villagers here struggle to arrange marriages. This situation pertains to Baruatta village, located 5 kilometres from the Sadar headquarters of Jamui district.

Within the Mahadalit colony of the fifth ward, boys find it challenging to get married. While potential marriage connections exist, marital unions often fall apart. Each boy’s marriage requires the scrutiny of multiple potential relationships, demanding significant effort to finally achieve marriage.

Around 50 families reside in the Mahadalit area of the fifth ward in Baruatta village. The primary challenge for the villagers is the absence of a road leading to their homes, causing significant difficulties during the rainy season. To reach the main road, located half a kilometre away from their homes, villagers have to navigate through fields and wade through knee-deep water and mud. This lack of proper roads becomes a deterrent for potential suitors to consider marrying their daughters in the village.

Munia Devi, a resident, said that the absence of a road prevents their children from getting married. While relationships are established, they often break down because others are unwilling to send their daughters through the muddy path due to the absence of a road in the village.

The village also hosts a government school at its centre where over a dozen children from this colony attend classes daily. During the rainy season, which spans six months, the village experiences consistent waterlogged roads, sometimes reaching knee-deep levels. This presents challenges, particularly for young children who struggle to navigate through the water. To overcome this, children often need to be carried on their shoulders to reach the school.

This effort is essential for their education and the village’s future development. Mahesh Manjhi, a villager, expressed the desire for children’s education but highlighted the six-month struggle during the rainy season. Shantanu Pandey, another villager, mentioned their willingness to contribute land for the necessary road but noted the lack of progress in that direction. Consequently, this issue has become a significant obstacle for the villagers.