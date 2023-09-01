In This Madhya Pradesh Village, Locals Dig Out Pearls

Many of us dream of owning pearl jewellery. Pearls are organic mineral deposits valued as precious gemstones. They are usually found in different forms. They pass through several quality grading standards and are extracted from oysters. Recently, a land near Balakot village in Khirka, which is almost 16 km from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, has been a storehouse of pearls. As per reports, this is the third incident that has taken place in Damoh. Earlier, it was found in the region’s Boria and Tendukheda Block. In these areas, black pearls were found underground. Later they were found in Bisnakhedi of Domah. Currently, Balakot is witnessing the same phenomenon. As soon as the villagers got to know about this, they started visiting the place and digging the ground in the early morning. In a video that came to the fore, it can be seen that many people – from kids to elderly – are searching for pearls.

Some of the villagers even succeeded in their quest. They have managed to find a few black pearls, while others are still in search. Nearly 200 villagers are visiting the place in the early morning in search of pearls, every day. In the clip, it is seen that the villagers are excited and hoping that they will get these gems soon. The villagers stated in an interview that they have extracted almost 1 kg of black pearl in the last month.

The prices of black pearls are usually based on weight and size. A few of the villagers who found black pearls have sold them and earned almost Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000. If there is a slight difference in the weight or size, they are receiving almost Rs 5000 to Rs 7000. In the video, Jagdish, a resident of Balakot, stated that the villagers have been digging for the last month, and almost everybody visits the site every day early in the morning. A few people have collected black pearls and a few other beads.

Archaeologist Surendra Chaurasia mentioned that this has happened for the third time in the region. He stated that these are the pearls that are mainly used to make a garland (a festoon, a wreath of flowers, or other decorative material). The pearls that they are collecting are beautiful and can easily be used in garlands.