In UP's Basti, 50 Bags Of Ginger Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen From Truck; Police Probe On

In the ever-evolving world of crime, thieves have found a new target to capitalise on the growing demand and soaring prices of essential commodities like ginger. While most Indians are accustomed to hearing about thefts involving precious metals and cash, the recent surge in vegetable prices has prompted a surprising turn of events. In a recent set of events, there was a case in Basti of Uttar Pradesh, where 50 bags of ginger were stolen from a truck parked on Kaptanganj NH 28. The police have initiated an investigation after receiving the information about the incident.

Approximately 50 bags of ginger were stolen from a truck parked on a highway in Basti. The surprising aspect is that the police station is located just a few steps away from the scene of the theft. The area where the truck was parked is a bustling national highway, and the UP police claim to have constant monitoring. Despite these factors, the thieves managed to execute the theft successfully, prompting questions about the security measures in place.

The incident involved a truck driver who was travelling from West Bengal to Delhi with a load of ginger, intending to reach his house in Kaptanganj, located near NH 28. He parked the truck and went home to have a meal. Upon returning, he discovered that 50 bags of ginger, worth Rs 5 lakh, were missing from the truck. Ginger prices in the retail market have escalated to Rs 200 to 250 per kg, which might have tempted the thieves to target the valuable cargo during the dark of the night. The police responded promptly to the report and initiated an investigation into the theft.

In another incident, thieves continue to haunt farmers as they strike again, targeting and stealing a valuable ginger crop worth Rs 5 lakh from a field in Sannenahalli, Hunsur taluk in Karnataka. The incident has been officially reported to the Hunsur rural police station, prompting an immediate investigation by the authorities.

Last Saturday, unidentified thieves made their way onto the land and targeted the ginger crop, which spanned approximately half an acre. The stolen ginger is valued at around Rs 5 lakh. Swift action followed as a case was immediately registered at the Hunsur rural police station. Local authorities are now actively working to track down and apprehend the culprits responsible for this audacious theft.