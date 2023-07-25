In UP’s Jhandewali Mata Mandir, A Unique Bond Between A Cat And A Dog

We have often heard stories of religious places, where even the most aggressive individuals display extraordinary tranquillity. In Meerut, there is one such remarkable sight of a pet dog and a wild cat living together in harmony as friends. The unlikely friendship between these two animals never fails to astonish the observers. It serves as a beautiful example of unity and companionship.

In Badhla Kaithwara, located 20 kms away from Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), a fascinating scene has captured the attention of the entire district. The talk of the town revolves around an extraordinary friendship between a dog and a cat. This unique bond is observed within the premises of the Jhandewali Mata Mandir in the village. Mahant Kardam Muni Maharaj, the temple’s spiritual leader, shared with News18 that the dog, whom he affectionately named Chetak, is his beloved pet.

It’s heartwarming to hear about the special bond between Chetak, the pet dog and Sumo, the wild cat at the temple premises in Meerut. Every day, Sumo visits the temple. They respond when called by their names, rushing to their human friends. Interestingly, when they are apart, they seem restless and actively seek each other out. Upon reuniting, their interactions depict a joyful reunion, as if they were long-lost companions. Their connection truly showcases the power of friendship and love beyond boundaries.

The Mahant’s (religious head) claim about the transformative effect of the temple’s atmosphere is fascinating. He believes that if anyone enters the temple premises with hatred, their demeanour changes, and they become more friendly. This further emphasises the positive and serene ambience of the temple.

The strong friendship between Chetak and Sumo has become quite a spectacle, attracting visitors from distant places, who come to witness this extraordinary bond. The Jhandewali Devi temple holds significant historical value as it was built by the descendants of Arjun from the Mahabharata. Its rich heritage, coupled with the unique friendship of these two animals, has made it a destination worth visiting and cherishing.