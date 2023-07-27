In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, Man Sleeps On Cot As Crocodile Rests Under It

A crocodile was spotted under the cot in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. The crocodile was found in the bedroom, and astonishingly, a man slept on top of it all night without realising its presence. This unusual event occurred at Lala Ram’s house near Bhira Police Station. When the family members woke up in the morning, they were shocked to discover the crocodile resting under the cot. Fearful for their safety, they hurriedly fled the house and spread the news among the villagers. A crowd gathered to witness the situation, and the forest department and police were notified promptly.

Unfortunately, the officials couldn’t reach the location in time. Consequently, the villagers took it upon themselves to rescue the crocodile after nearly an hour and thirty minutes of struggle. They carefully secured the crocodile’s mouth with a rope and attempted to place it in a sack. By the time they succeeded in capturing the reptile, the officials had arrived and took control of the situation.

The forest department took charge of the crocodile and released it into the Sharda River. The assumption is that heavy rainfall and flooding in the river might have forced the crocodile to venture out of its habitat. Fortunately, no one was harmed during this incident and the crocodile was safely returned to its natural environment.

Such incidents are undeniably terrifying, especially when they involve dangerous animals like crocodiles, which can pose serious threats to human safety. It is crucial to remain vigilant and cautious, given the increased risk of floods due to heavy rainfall in India this year.

The video of this incident quickly went viral and netizens also expressed their concerns about such situations. Nobody would want such an unexpected guest in their house, which is why it is essential to be cautious and immediately inform the authorities in case of any such sightings.