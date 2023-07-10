In US, 36 School Kids Hospitalised After Falling Sick While Playing With An Ouija Board

In a bone-chilling incident, 36 students at San Francisco de Asís School in Timbiquí, Colombia were diagnosed with symptoms like fainting, temporary loss of sight, and anxiety. According to a report published in The Mirror, students faced this problem after they were playing with an Ouija board at the school. Reportedly, the school’s rector, Emilio Balanta dispersed holy water onto the group and was heard muttering a prayer. He revealed more about this incident to The Mirror and said that it is a very unusual phenomenon that occurred.

According to him, a girl started to struggle and others held her tightly so that she would not harm herself. Emilio said that another girl also started to have the same problem. He added that some have said that this unfortunate incident happened because of the Ouija board. Emilio Balanta shared that the others believe it was because of an online challenge students have found on the internet. “They are the two versions, but no one has verified it yet,” he said.

The children were taken to the hospital and have majorly recovered now. Some of the students still have symptoms, but not major ones. According to The Mirror report, an investigation into the incident is underway. Amarildo Correa, education secretary for Cauca Department, has asked the parents and teachers to be more watchful around children. Correa told The Mirror that they have asked parents, administrators, and teachers to be more aware of students, so that these incidents will not happen again.

A similar incident surfaced in March when 30 girls were admitted to a hospital in Colombia. They had also played the Ouija board game, which led to the incident apparently. 28 girls from Galeras Educational Institution, in the Colombian city of Pasto, had become unconscious with anxiety while using the séance set. The girls were hospitalised with symptoms of dizziness and anxiety. Hugo Torres, the head of the Galeras Educational Institution, said that there were 28 possible cases of anxiety among the school students. Parents had expressed concern over the usage of Ouija boards in the classes. A mother had urged the parents to be more vigilant and try to find out what is happening inside the school.