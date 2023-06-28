In Viral Video, Bride Dances On Stage But Groom Is Too Lost To Watch The Performance

Indian weddings are fun events and are incomplete without songs and dance performances, making it an enjoyable affair. A recent clip shows a bride dancing on the wedding stage and it is going viral on the internet. The video opens with a bride dancing to the song Saiyaan Superstar from Ek Paheli Leela. But she is not happy and appears sad while performing. Despite this, the guests love the performance and even record it but the same cannot be said for the groom. As clearly visible in the video, he doesn’t even watch or react to the dance performance of his bride. He seems to be busy watching the guests and other wedding preparations.

In the middle of the video, a woman dressed in a blue saree intervenes in between and says something to the groom. He gets up after listening to her and the video ends at this moment. The video has received 6.7 million views so far.

Social media users came up with hilarious comments for the clip. One of them commented, “Bhai dulhan ko bhi dekh le." Another wrote, “Saiyaan toh dekh bhi nahi raha behan." A user also commented that she will not dance at her wedding after watching this performance. Another user commented that “Saiyaan" doesn’t care about the performance because he is a “superstar".

However, not all weddings take such a sad route, and a video shared on June 10 is proof. The video opens with an energetic dance performance of the bride on the song Saiyaan Superstar. The groom stands and looks on shyly as his bride dances on the stage. The video has received 1,20,000 views.

Social media users applauded the enthralling dance performance of the bride and came up with heart and fire emoticons in the comments section. “Super di" and “Dulha shocked" were some of the other comments by the social media users.