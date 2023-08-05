In Viral Video, Passenger Turns Economy Seat Into Business Class With A Blanket

The struggles of booking a budget-friendly flight are well-known to most of us. To avoid last-minute high prices, we often plan ahead and search for additional discounts to save costs. Dreaming about booking a VIP seat may seem out of reach, but Indians are known for their ‘jugaads’ that help them tackle every problem creatively. A viral video of a flight passenger customizing their economy seat into a VIP experience showcases this ingenuity once again, proving that with a little creativity, even economy class can turn into a VIP affair.

Recently, a Californian passenger named Giga Vashakidze dropped a video on TikTok showing how his co-passenger created a private space for themselves inside a flight by using a blanket, transforming their economy seat into a VIP seat. Giga Vashakidze was travelling from San Diego to Venice when he noticed this bizarre incident. Stunned by his co-passenger’s act, Giga wrote, “Caught my neighbor turning economy class into a VIP section. Has anyone else experienced this on their flight?”

The TikTok video revealed the passenger trying to achieve the utmost privacy and comfort on their journey in economy class by utilising a blue blanket given by the airline staff. The passenger tucked a part of the blanket in the overhead luggage compartment while the rest of the drape hung down below, giving the impression of a DIY curtain. The blanket successfully covered their row, separating their seat from the other co-passengers. Only, the person’s feet were visible, while the blanket-turned-curtain blocked the rest of the view.

The video soon gained momentum on the social media platform, sparking a debate amongst Tik Tok users. While some were impressed, others disapproved of the act. Approving, one of them called the passenger’s idea to be a “Genius.” Another called it a “smart” move and expressed their wish to apply it on their next economy flight. However, a certain section of the internet population begged to differ. “WTH? Why is the airline allowing this?” questioned one Tik Tok user. Someone else pointed out that that blanket cover could pose serious “emergency evacuation” issues.