In Viral Video, Woman Turns Economy Class Into Business Class With Just Plastic Wrap

A video has gone viral on TikTok that shows a female passenger who went to great lengths to create her own private space on a flight. Using plastic wrap, she constructed a barrier around three economy seats. The video has garnered over 3.8 million views so far. Eventually, a flight attendant intervened and dismantled the makeshift “business class" seat. The passenger in the video appeared to be distressed and repeatedly questioned the flight attendant about the rules when she was informed that her plastic wrap setup was not allowed. The footage ends with the flight attendant calmly removing the wrap despite the passenger’s complaints.

While the video has gained widespread attention with millions of views, its authenticity remains uncertain. The video was uploaded on May 18, 2023, but it provides no specific details about the airline or the flight’s destination. Additionally, there appear to be only three other passengers on the flight, including the unidentified person who filmed the video.

Some suggested that the plastic wrap incident might have been a customer service training exercise for flight attendants. Given the unusual behaviours exhibited by passengers nowadays, it wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the wrap-loving passenger was indeed part of such an exercise.

On a Lighter note , You witness these in aviation sometimes ! Ofcourse , this makes the life of cabin crews tough.#travel #flight #aviation #aircraft pic.twitter.com/EzCCed6GJK— FL360aero (@fl360aero) May 18, 2023

It should be noted that this is not the first instance of plastic wrap being involved in a commercial flight. In 2019, on a flight bound for Phuket, passengers collaborated to subdue and plsstic wrap an unruly passenger who attempted to open the emergency door while in mid-flight. The plane had to make an emergency landing in Uzbekistan, where the wrapped passenger was subsequently arrested by the police.

Another TikTok video that surfaced recently gained significant attention as it captured an unusual incident on a Ryanair flight. In the footage, a passenger can be seen climbing out of the overhead luggage compartment, leaving viewers perplexed and sparking various speculations about the man’s peculiar behaviour.