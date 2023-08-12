‘Inappropriate Outfit’: Airline's Reason To Stop Influencer From Boarding Flight

A 21-year-old influencer and an Only Fans star was recently denied boarding a flight. You must be wondering why? She showed up at the airport wearing an outfit that airline officials deemed “inappropriate." This incident took place at Southern Brazil’s Navegantes-Ministro Victor Konder International Airport. The model named Kine-Chan attempted to board a flight. She was dressed as Rebecca from the Netflix anime series, Cyberpink: Edgerunners. Kine-Chan was wearing a two-piece bikini, sandals, and a colourful wig. She spoke about the incident on her Instagram with the caption “a very annoying situation." She wrote: “I tried to board at Navegantes airport dressed as Rebecca’s Cosplay for an event. I already knew that I could be late, so I was dressed so as not to waste time and could go straight to my room. But I was told to go home and change clothes because the one I was wearing was not ‘appropriate.’ I explained that I was going to an event.”

Her Instagram pictures sparked several responses from other users, the majority of which supported the airport’s choice. One individual said, “Kine, I love you, but for the love of God, you could have pulled up in something easy, like a torn dress or even a button-down blouse." One person thought she had “gone too far." One user said that although they “don’t believe in bikini pornography," it is “inappropriate" to view it while travelling.

One user said that reportedly it’s not the very first time a traveller has been requested to change before boarding a plane. Two women, earlier this year, were compelled to switch their clothes in public “with no cover" to get on an American Airlines aircraft. One was wearing revealing shorts, while the other was in a short skirt with a hoodie that was not decent.

Last year, in 2022, Olivia Culpo, the former Miss Universe, said that she was asked to cover herself by the airline staff as she was wearing shorts with a black crop top and a long black cardigan, which they find inappropriate to wear on a flight.