IND vs AUS: Ashwin, Bumrah's Absence in WTC Final Has Fans Coping With Memes

India is definitely missing their spin sensation Ravichandran Ashwin, who was inexplicably dropped from the playing XI in the ND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 clash that kicked off on Wednesday. Instead of spinning the ball, he was spinning water bottles for the team, leaving fans feeling a little ‘parched’ for his on-field wizardry. And as if that wasn’t enough, the absence of their speedster Jasprit Bumrah had fans pining for his fiery spells on those flat pitches of The Oval. However, amidst all, memes saved the day, injecting humour and hilarity as fans coped with the situation.

Check Out the Memefest on Twitter:

Rohit: WTC final shuru hone do. Ashwin sabko paani pila degaAshwin in WTC final: pic.twitter.com/JFWgsA3zSQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 8, 2023

ashwin welcoming everyone in the dressing room pic.twitter.com/s3Fyw15gsD— Chango Tarlie (@owl_corner) June 7, 2023

This is where an Ashwin would’ve come to use— shashank yeah redemption no (@shashankannan) June 8, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah calling Indian bowlers after day 1 of WTC final: pic.twitter.com/F2agqSTWuE— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 7, 2023

Jasprit Bumrah - Major Missing pic.twitter.com/cTtffAPluh— Shimla Mirch (@Impulse_45) June 8, 2023

Commentators: Jasprit Bumrah hota to wicket nikaal letaBumrah watching Australian batting at home: pic.twitter.com/FJhDs242ZF — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 7, 2023

In a tough decision, the team management opted to include four seamers in the line-up, resulting in Ravichandran Ashwin being left out while Ravindra Jadeja made the cut. Unfortunately, the incredible batting prowess of the Aussies shifted the game in their favor, with Travis Head and Cameron Green forming a remarkable 285-run partnership for the fourth wicket at the Oval, dampening the spirits of Rohit Sharma and his team. This left fans yearning for Ashwin’s presence, as they realized his absence was sorely felt in the match.

Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but imagine how Bumrah would have handled the situation perfectly. Sadly, the talented right-arm pace bowler has been sidelined for quite some time due to a back injury, causing him to miss out on the recently concluded IPL 2023, T20 World Cup 2022, and Asia Cup 2022.

In the game, India finished Day 2 with a score of 151/5, with Mohammed Siraj impressively taking four wickets as Australia were bowled out for 469 in their first innings.