India's Top Order Struggles Against Pakistani Pacers and Desi Cricket Fans Seek 'Solace' in Memes

The eagerly anticipated India-Pakistan clash has kicked off at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele Cricket Stadium, igniting the fervor of fans as the rain gods graciously allowed the match to begin. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, accompanied by Shubman Gill, withstood the initial onslaught from Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, bringing the score to 15/0 in 4.2 overs before rain interrupted play. However, when the game resumed after the rain delay, India’s top order faced consecutive setbacks, leaving Indian cricket fans stunned and dismayed.

In response, these devoted fans of the Indian Cricket Team (ICT) have flooded the micro-blogging site ‘X,’ formerly known as Twitter, with memes and humour, as seeking solace in light-hearted content has become a customary practice for them. From missing opener KL Rahul to discussing the absence of seamers Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah in the bowling lineup, fans have resorted to memes to maintain their optimism and hope for India’s improved performance.

Check out the Memes:

The downfall of India’s top order began when Afridi returned to the field with a fiery performance, taking the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He displayed his skill by dismissing these key players in the high-stakes clash. Afridi’s delivery rattled the stumps twice, putting India on the defensive. Kohli, attempting a risky shot, was out for just 4 runs, while Rohit Sharma fell for 11 as Afridi bowled a sensational delivery to dismiss the Indian captain.

Later, Haris Rauf managed to get Shreyas Iyer out, resulting in India losing three wickets within the first 10 overs.

Consequently, India finds itself in a precarious situation as rain disrupts play once more, with Gill at the crease, having scored 6 off 21 balls, and Ishan Kishan at the other end.