IND vs PAK World Cup Match Reschedule Inspires Ticket Buyers to 'Book' Memes on Twitter

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan World Cup match, initially scheduled for October 15 in Ahmedabad, might undergo rescheduling. The International Cricket Council (ICC) chose this date, coinciding with the first day of Navratri, a festival celebrated with grand garba nights in Gujarat. However, due to advice from security agencies, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is contemplating adjusting the itinerary to avoid conflicting with this significant cultural event.

While the BCCI hasn’t made any official confirmation of rescheduling, Desis are already on a rollercoaster ride of emotions. Those who managed to snag tickets in a blink of an eye and locked in hotel reservations at skyrocketing rates are now biting their nails with uncertainty. In fact, they are already ‘booking’ Twitter with humour-laden memes, expressing their mixed feelings and turning disappointment into lighthearted banter.

Take a Look:

A top BCCI official revealed, “We are mulling the options that we have, and a decision will be taken soon." He further said, “We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri."

Meanwhile, the BCCI is expected to finalise the new date for the match on July 27 during a meeting scheduled in New Delhi with associations from all states hosting the World Cup.

However, it remains to be seen whether the board will reschedule the match before or after the festival, as the World Cup itinerary currently lacks any gap days until the semi-finals. The situation adds an element of intrigue to the proceedings.

The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host four additional matches, including the England-New Zealand clash on the opening day and the final on November 15. Interestingly, none of the other matches are scheduled during the Navaratri festival period.

Also Read: ‘India Needs 8 Hours to Beat Pakistan’: Viral Tweet Ahead of 2023 WC Leaves Babar Azam Fans Fuming

Until then, the anticipation remains high, and so does the meme fever!