India is Set to Overtake China as Most Populous Country and Memes are Crowding Desi Twitter
2-MIN READ

India is Set to Overtake China as Most Populous Country and Memes are Crowding Desi Twitter

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 08:06 IST

New Delhi, India

India population memes are going viral on Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)

India's population is set to cross China's by mid-2023 as per UN estimates. Desi Twitter's response? Memes.

India is all set to surpass China to become the world’s most populous country with a population of 1.428 billion, as per a UN report. The United Nations Population Fund’s State of World Population report showed India’s population to be almost three million more than China’s at mid-year. India also has a much younger population as compared to China which has an ageing population. This estimate, released by the UN, pertains to the size of the national population at mid-year.

On the Internet, there’s only one way you could go from here: memes. We “won" but at what cost? Although these memes are clearly tongue-in-cheek, there are many reasons that a couple may choose to have multiple children, economic insecurity being one of them.

UN has been collecting and releasing population data since 1950, and since then, this is the first time that India’s population has crossed China’s. As per the UN report, 25% of the people in India are in the 0-14 age category, 18% were in the 10-19 age category, 26% in the 10-24 age category, 68% in the 15-64 age category and 7% are aged 65 years or older.

first published:April 20, 2023, 08:05 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 08:06 IST