'India Needs 8 Hours to Beat Pakistan': Viral Tweet Ahead of 2023 WC Leaves Babar Azam Fans Fuming

Amidst the highly-anticipated ODI World Cup match between India and Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15, fans from both countries have been engaging in a heated online battle. That’s because the match is being seen as a clash between the biggest rivals, and emotions are running high as supporters spare no effort in bashing and belittling each other on various social media platforms.

Adding to the tension, Pakistani fans have expressed disappointment over the lack of mention of their beloved team in the ICC’s World Cup campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan. This disappointment has now been amplified by a viral tweet claiming that the Indian team would swiftly defeat Pakistan, further fueling outrage among Pakistani users.

The Twitter exchange that triggered the frenzy occurred when an Indian account dedicated to cricket shared a glimpse of the ICC video with the caption, “The tagline for the 2023 World Cup - It Takes One Day," to which an Indian fan responded, “To beat Pakistan." The situation escalated when the original poster replied, “That’ll only take 8 hours," provoking strong reactions from enraged Pakistanis, who responded with witty retorts.

While the match is yet to take place, fans are keeping the hype alive with such exchanges on Twitter, showcasing their unwavering support for their respective teams.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre turn of events, reports have emerged of exceedingly high hotel rates in Ahmedabad for the day of the match. However, this hasn’t deterred cricket lovers, as multiple media outlets have reported a surge in hospital bed bookings for October 15. It seems that many cricket enthusiasts are opting for this unconventional approach to enjoy the match, availing amenities like breakfast and dinner during their overnight stays. NRI cricket fans, in particular, have been booking beds for full-body check-ups, possibly due to the unavailability of hotel rooms.

Indeed, just another way to prove ‘This is cricket, where passion knows no bounds!’.