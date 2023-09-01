'Greatest Rivalry': Cricket Fans Have Lost Their Cool As They Await India-Pakistan Match Tomorrow

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan, are gearing up for a fierce showdown scheduled for tomorrow, that is, on September 2. This marks India’s inaugural match in the Asia Cup, taking place at Sri Lanka’s Pallekele Cricket Stadium. As anticipation for this high-octane encounter reaches a fever pitch, Indian cricket fans are taking over ‘X,’ the micro-blogging platform formerly known as Twitter, with their anticipation and excitement while awaiting the match.

One user expressed, “Manifesting another “Kohli goes down the ground, Kohli goes out of the ground” in tomorrow’s match against Pakistan," recalling the iconic performance by the former Indian skipper during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, where his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls played a crucial role in India’s opening victory against Pakistan.

Another fan added, “Only witnessing this again can fix me now," alongside a photo of Virat Kohli celebrating that memorable inning.

A third user playfully remarked, “NGL (Not gonna lie) mere ko to abhi se aisa dhak dhak ho re la ha," while a fourth one eagerly wrote, “Bas kal ka intezaar hai."

On another note, the highly anticipated match hangs in the balance, primarily due to the unpredictability of the weather. Gloomy clouds are currently hovering over the potential clash.

According to the AccuWeather forecast for September 2, Kandy is expected to be covered in thick clouds with a 94% likelihood of rainfall. Moreover, there’s a 99% chance of rain in the second half of the day, precisely when the India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match is scheduled. This has left fans disheartened, fearing that they might miss out on the most eagerly awaited match due to rain. However, only time will tell what the rain gods have in store for us.

On the cricketing front, Pakistan has already notched a victory in their opening game against Nepal in Multan, delivering a dominant performance against the tournament debutants. The home team amassed an impressive 342 runs in 50 overs, with Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed both achieving centuries.

Babar’s remarkable performance stands out, as he scored 151 runs in 131 balls, including 14 fours and four sixes. The Pakistan skipper’s prowess with the bat has left fans intrigued, wondering if he can replicate this extraordinary performance against India.

Nevertheless, the stage is set for a fiercely contested encounter between these arch-rivals, with cricket fans eagerly awaiting the match.