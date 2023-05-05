India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 to Be Held in Ahmedabad? Desi Fans Go Crazy on Twitter

The stage is set for a jaw-dropping showdown between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the much-anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup, and it seems like the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad could be the fortunate host!

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been on the hunt for the ideal venue, and they have narrowed it down to over 10 cities. However, as per The Indian Express, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is ahead of the curve and might be selected to witness this legendary clash of the giants!

Ever since the news hit the airwaves, Desis are going bonkers on Twitter, and who can blame them!

India vs Pakistan at "Narendra Modi stadium" will be peak cinema. pic.twitter.com/cFNqF5of4W— Madridista91 (@kartikeya12341) May 5, 2023

India vs Pakistan highlights pic.twitter.com/j62PFZLO5W— Ashishgupta (@Ashishgupji) May 1, 2023

• The highly anticipated match between India & Pakistan is set to take place in Ahmedabad during the World Cup.• Another notable match will be held in Chennai, where India will face off against Australia. This time @Gmaxi_32 & @imVkohli will be playing in opposite teams 😃… pic.twitter.com/YE41sWQRQC — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) May 5, 2023

Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host the India Vs Pakistan match in the 2023 World Cup. 132,000 spectators will be there, biggest clash on the earth. This is cinema… #IndVsPak #CWC2023 #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9IuShXjkxT — paRaY_YasiR (@ParayYasir2) May 5, 2023

This is what we expect in India vs Pakistan! pic.twitter.com/SDjZ9A78Wf— Modiji Tweets (@modikrunal157) May 2, 2023

#IndVsPak ka match Ground me dekhne ka sapna pura hoga ab.😎😎😍😍 Narendra Modi stadium likely to host India vs Pakistan match in World Cup. pic.twitter.com/8tr7P29NAg — adoro (@adorocreators) May 5, 2023

It’s been a whopping seven years since the last India-Pakistan match was played on Indian soil. The memorable clash took place during the 2016 T20 World Cup, with Mahendra Singh Dhoni leading India to a resounding six-wicket victory over their arch-rivals. Since then, the two teams have only come face to face in events held overseas.

As per the report, the BCCI has zeroed in on the iconic Ahmedabad stadium as the perfect host for the high-octane match, citing its massive seating capacity as the deciding factor. Given that cricket enthusiasts from across the globe would flock to witness the traditional rivals lock horns, the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, with its capacity of over one lakh, perfectly fits the bill to accommodate the huge demand for tickets.

From the information available so far, the tournament is scheduled to kick off on October 5th, and the BCCI has shortlisted a total of 13 venues, including Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala. However, the grapevine suggests that India may only play its matches at seven of these venues, and the rest will host games featuring other teams.

