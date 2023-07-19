'INDIA' Trolled Brutally on Twitter As People Share Hilarious Memes Taking Dig At Rainbow Alliance

A congregation of 26 political parties has come together under one roof in Bengaluru. The aim is to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It seems like the battle lines are clearly drawn and swords are out by both the NDA and the opposition. However, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi framed a battle of narratives, many shared memes on Twitter trolling the newly formed INDIA.

The memes ranged from mocking the coming together of 26 political parties to taking a dig at the rainbow alliance. The newly formed alliance is being brutally trolled for joining hands with the sole purpose of ousting BJP from power.

Have a look at few viral memes:

Meanwhile, earlier today, PM Modi not only presented a positive outlook for the BJP-led grouping but addressed the shortcomings of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ‘Shining India’.While INDIA claims to be inclusive, the BJP has highlighted the opposition-led bloc’s zero representation from the Northeast by presenting 11 allies from the region at Ashoka Hotel.

The PM further highlighted an apparent contradiction among the opposition constituents. “In Kerala, the Left and the Congress are baying for each other’s blood. But their leaders are smiling, holding each other’s hands in Bengaluru. People can see how TMC is attacking Left and Congress cadres in Bengal but their leaders are refusing to utter a word against the TMC,” said PM Modi.

He further made a contrast between an NDA with a positive outlook of developmental schemes and the alleged negativity of INDIA.