CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ISRO Masala DosaTamil NaduViral DanceJames Webb TelescopeIND VS PAK
Home » Viral » 'Heart Skipping a Beat': Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on 'X'
2-MIN READ

'Heart Skipping a Beat': Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on 'X'

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 12:41 IST

Delhi, India

'Heart Skipping a Beat': Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on 'X' (Photo Credits: X)

'Heart Skipping a Beat': Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on 'X' (Photo Credits: X)

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Memes keep the hype up on 'X' as cricket fans can't wait for arch-rivals to meet on the field.

Prepare to hold your breath as the moment draws nearer, with the cricket world’s most epic showdown about to unfold. The India vs. Pakistan clash for the Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. today. Cricket fans are brimming with excitement and adrenaline, eagerly anticipating this long-awaited battle between the greatest rivals.

In anticipation of this monumental showdown, even the internet is buzzing with activity, courtesy of the fervent Indian cricket fans who are keeping the internet abuzz with anticipation. In this scenario, social media platforms, particularly ‘X,’ are flooded with memes as fans unleash their emotions and excitement before the match. After all, it’s the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, and fans simply can’t contain their eagerness to witness it live on the field.

Take a Look at the Memes:

Meanwhile, the high-stakes, blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan taking place in Sri Lanka has been at the mercy of the rain gods, and as of Saturday morning, the possibility of a washout seems unlikely. According to AccuWeather, there is a 40-60% chance of rain during the toss, but the weather is expected to improve as the day progresses.

In the past two days, Pallekele has been waking up to gloomy conditions, with ominous dark clouds lingering overhead. Although rain has held off since Thursday, the forecast appeared grim for Saturday evening, with a 90% chance of rain predicted until 6 p.m. However, since Friday evening, both the city of Kandy and Pallekele, located just half an hour away, have remained dry.

Now, as fans pray to the rain gods for mercy and hope for the match to proceed, we await with bated breath to see what unfolds. In the meantime, let the memes keep preparing you for the heart-pounding match!

Tags:
  1. india Pakistan
  2. India vs Pakistan
  3. india vs pakistan match
  4. memes
  5. viral memes
first published:September 02, 2023, 12:41 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 12:41 IST