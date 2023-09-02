'Heart Skipping a Beat': Fans Feel Adrenaline Rush Ahead of IND vs PAK As They Share Memes on 'X'

Prepare to hold your breath as the moment draws nearer, with the cricket world’s most epic showdown about to unfold. The India vs. Pakistan clash for the Asia Cup 2023 is just around the corner, with the match scheduled to commence at 3:00 p.m. today. Cricket fans are brimming with excitement and adrenaline, eagerly anticipating this long-awaited battle between the greatest rivals.

In anticipation of this monumental showdown, even the internet is buzzing with activity, courtesy of the fervent Indian cricket fans who are keeping the internet abuzz with anticipation. In this scenario, social media platforms, particularly ‘X,’ are flooded with memes as fans unleash their emotions and excitement before the match. After all, it’s the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match, and fans simply can’t contain their eagerness to witness it live on the field.

Take a Look at the Memes:

Me waking up on morning of India v Pakistan match pic.twitter.com/IoCAqVKasV— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 2, 2023

guys what’s the weather like in sri lanka? asking for a friend named raris hauf. wo hotel se baahar nahi aa raha jab tak baarish nahi aayegi— vishal dayama (@VishalDayama) September 2, 2023

Pakistan vs India match in about 3 hours. Meanwhile me to my heartbeats: pic.twitter.com/7JXQ3ZsUcl— PSL Memes (@PSLMemesWalay) September 2, 2023

Wake up baby it’s India vs Pakistan cricket match day. pic.twitter.com/4blPakpTCJ— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, the high-stakes, blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan taking place in Sri Lanka has been at the mercy of the rain gods, and as of Saturday morning, the possibility of a washout seems unlikely. According to AccuWeather, there is a 40-60% chance of rain during the toss, but the weather is expected to improve as the day progresses.

In the past two days, Pallekele has been waking up to gloomy conditions, with ominous dark clouds lingering overhead. Although rain has held off since Thursday, the forecast appeared grim for Saturday evening, with a 90% chance of rain predicted until 6 p.m. However, since Friday evening, both the city of Kandy and Pallekele, located just half an hour away, have remained dry.

Now, as fans pray to the rain gods for mercy and hope for the match to proceed, we await with bated breath to see what unfolds. In the meantime, let the memes keep preparing you for the heart-pounding match!