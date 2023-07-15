Pak Man Shares 'Priorities' of Pakistan vs India and It Will Make Every Desi Proud

The launch of Chandrayaan-3 by India has instilled a sense of pride and celebration across the nation. The event took place on Friday at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, where enthusiastic spectators witnessed the dream space mission unfold. Meanwhile, online users also took part in the festivities, sharing messages, images, and videos to mark this momentous occasion. During this online buzz, a Pakistani man happened to come across a tweet from Pakistan, placed just above an Indian’s tweet, highlighting the contrasting priorities of the two countries. The man decided to share this screenshot online which is sure to make every Desi proud!

The screenshot, shared by Twitter user Ali Shan Momin, prominently displayed a tweet from a Pakistani user, discussing Pakistan’s plan to hoist a 500-foot flag in Lahore, poised to become the tallest flag in the region. This grand undertaking that comes at a cost of Rs. 400 million is scheduled for a grand flag-raising ceremony on Pakistan’s Independence Day in 2023. In stark contrast, nestled right beneath this tweet was an Indian’s jubilant expression of India’s triumph with Chandrayaan-3.

Thus, while India celebrated its remarkable feat in space exploration, showcasing its advancement in science and technology, the neighbouring Pakistani tweet seemingly reflected a different national concern, centred around outdoing India by erecting a taller flag - a competition that has been ongoing since 2017.

Accompanying the screenshot was a simple ‘smiling through pain’ emoji, capturing the essence of the post while revealing the distinct ‘priorities’ of the two countries.

As expected, Desis took a lighthearted approach and spared no wit in jesting about Pakistan’s peculiar interest. One commenter empathised, saying, “I really feel sorry for you bro," while another simply exclaimed, “Funny!"

According to reports, the Pakistani project is funded by the Punjab government and will feature an 800 kg polyester fabric flag. To add to its grandeur, the flag will be adorned with LED lights and a sound system, visible from a remarkable distance of 15 km.

While some view this project as an expression of patriotism and national pride, it has not escaped criticism from others who see it as a misuse of taxpayer money and valuable resources.