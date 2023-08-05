Indian Boss Receives Drunk Text from Employee at 2 am, 'Wholesome' WhatsApp Messages Go Viral

Rising above the tide of employees’ grievances about their bosses that flood social media, a heartwarming incident unfolded when an unexpected twist turned a late-night drunk text into a touching confession. The story began with a seemingly ordinary occurrence – an employee, under the influence, reaching out to their boss in the wee hours of the night. However, the content of the message was far from the anticipated rant. Instead, it was a genuine and heartening expression of gratitude.

The Twitterverse was set abuzz when @siddhantmin shared a screenshot of the text exchange, where the drunk employee expressed their deep appreciation for their boss. “Boss, I am drunk. But let me tell you this. Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for pushing me harder always. A good manager is more difficult to get than a good company. So I am lucky. So appreciate yourself. Bye :P," the message read.

Siddhant, moved by the message, couldn’t help but share it with his followers, playfully captioning it, “Drunk text from ex is okay, but have you ever received drunk texts like these?"

The Twitter community responded with warmth and affection. Comments poured in, praising the boss for their positive influence. “Dream text to receive tbh,” wrote a user while another expressed gratitude, saying, “As someone who has always had only & only bad / embarrassingly incompetent bosses, I want to thank you for being a good person. This person is so lucky & I feel that 2nd hand happiness.”

The third user chimed in, “This made me wish you were my boss. They’re lucky to have you! You’re doing something right,” commented the third user.

However, not all stories in the workplace are as uplifting. A contrasting narrative emerged when an ex-employee shared a screenshot of their former boss seeking work-related updates even after their departure. The boss’s inquiry about inventory left the ex-employee baffled, prompting them to question, “I’m confused. Was my position eliminated or not?"

Thus, in a world where disgruntled employees often dominate headlines, this particular tale broke the mold.