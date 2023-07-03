Indian Comedian Made a Joke About Hanging Out With Ex-turned-Husband but Twitter Didn't Get it

Have you ever wondered why people on Twitter are so quick to judge others without fact-checking? Well, ask this Indian comedian who recently found herself at the center of a Twitter storm. In her recently shared Instagram reel, Aishwarya Mohanraj was seen hanging out with her boyfriend-turned-husband Aakash Shah, and she made a joke that read, “POV: Your husband fulfills the dream you saw with your ex-boyfriend." Innocent enough, right? Wrong!

As soon as her video went live, Twitter users unleashed their virtual pitchforks and started slamming the YouTuber for her supposedly insensitive comment. But wait, was it so difficult to read between the lines? It was a twist that most of them missed: when she mentioned “ex-boyfriend," she was actually referring to her husband, who is no longer just a boyfriend but her life partner!

Here’s the Reel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Mohanraj (@aishwaryamrj)

The drama didn’t stop there. Twitter users swiftly shared screenshots from Aishwarya’s Instagram reel, which was part of a vlog documenting their excitement leading up to the much-anticipated Coldplay concert. Outrage-filled comments started flooding in. “Wtf is this caption? I really feel bad for this guy," wrote one user, while another boldly claimed, “There’s no such concept of brain and loyalty in modern women. You’re just a tool, a means to get movie tickets, an ATM for them."

Wtf is this caption?😭 I really feel bad for this guy pic.twitter.com/xWJ84ptTty— Arpit Arora (@oyearpit) July 2, 2023

there’s no such concept of brain & loyalty in modern woman, you’re just a tool/movie tickets ka jugaad/ ATM for them. pic.twitter.com/xjiYe2JdmZ— r/Idc. (@dudeitsokay) July 3, 2023

Thankfully, those who knew Aishwarya and understood her sarcastic sense of humor came to her rescue. They swiftly replied, shutting down the misguided comments and clarifying, “People are not understanding that it’s her joke. Her ex-boyfriend is actually her current husband."

Also Read: Aishwarya Mohanraj’s ‘Awkward’ Interviews ‘Copied’ From US Talk Show? Twitter Thinks So

people are not understanding that it’s her joke- her ex bf is her current husband😭— she yo ho no mo (@byebeaches69) July 2, 2023

“Her ex is her present husband lol and she is a comedian,” read another comment.

Her ex is her present husband lol and she is a comedian.— Aniket Kumar Sinha (He/Him) (@AniketKSinha) July 3, 2023

True to her witty style, Aishwarya didn’t shy away from giving trollers a taste of their own medicine. In response, she uploaded a video In a video which showed her playfully portraying a dominating wife tormenting her husband just as the trolls claimed her to be.

Also Read: Stand-Up Comedian Trolled For Joking About Covid-19 Pandemic

She aptly concluded her last story with the words, “Agli baar mere jokes ko seriously liya to usko lekar aur jokes bana dungi. Bata dena gaaonwaalon ko."

Check Out Her Insta Stories:

Proved: Sarcasm isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.